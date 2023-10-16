Why Alyson Hannigan Twirled Out Of Her Comfort Zone To Join DWTS

Stepping out of your comfort zone is scary for everyone, even seasoned performers. Alyson Hannigan has been acting since she was four years old, but despite that, she was nervous about joining the newest season of "Dancing with the Stars." While some celebs turn down "DWTS" invitations, Hannigan decided not to let her fears stop her from joining the competition dancing show. She told People the heartwarming reason why: She wants to inspire her daughters.

"You shouldn't let the fear of, 'What if I'm not good enough?' hold you back," Hannigan said. "I'm doing something that terrifies me. It doesn't come naturally, but I'm going to work hard to improve every week."

In the premiere episode for Season 32, Hannigan also mentioned she was participating to honor her younger self, who quit dancing because of a nasty instructor (via People). Although it's not an easy gig by any means, Hannigan also told People that being on "Dancing with the Stars" is a really enjoyable experience and that she has the support of her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, and their children during this new experience.