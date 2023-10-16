How Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Felt About Social Media Trolls Early In Their Relationship

HGTV's Jonathan Scott was instantly obsessed with Zooey Deschanel when he met her, and let's be real: Who wouldn't be? The "Property Brothers" star and the singer/actor met in 2019 while they were featured in an episode of the Apple TV+ series "Carpool Karaoke" together. The rest is history. In August 2023, the pair got engaged after being in a relationship for four years.

It seems that this duo is an unexpected match made in Hollywood heaven. In fact, an expert even says that their body language cements them as the new "it couple." But, even the new "it couple" isn't safe from the wrath of internet trolls. Far from it, in fact; despite how cute these two seemed even early on, they had their fair share of backlash.

A few months after telling the world about their engagement via Instagram with the caption, "Forever starts now!!!" the happy bride and groom-to-be were People's October 2023 cover story. In their interview, they opened up about their romance and the unexpected social media response it received. "When we first started dating, Zooey posted a picture of us together. It might've been the very first time we ever posted anything on social media," Scott recalled. "And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was, 'Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!' I was like, 'Excuse me — rude!'" he joked.