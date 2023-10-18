Prince George May Be A Royal But His Take On Exams Is Positively Common

Prince George may be one of the most famous kids in the world, and he may have a very important job in his future — King of England. Despite all of this, though, he's still a kid, and his responsibilities these days are just like every other kid's. Royal editor for The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, shared a video on TikTok of Kate, Princess of Wales, in which she talks a bit about George's views on school. In October 2023, Kate visited Fitzalan High School in Cardiff, Wales, where she talked to a group of students who can surely relate to George's plight regarding taking tests.

"George is just at the beginning of being tested," Kate explained of her 10-year-old son. "He says, 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it." She added that then "it just gets harder." A-levels are tests based on specific subjects that students in the U.K. take to get into college: They're similar to Advanced Placement testing in the United States. Students don't typically take A-levels until they're at least 16 years old, so while George may not like the tests he's taking now, he has some time before he reaches those even tougher tests. If you can remember how many tests you had to take when you were in fifth grade, then surely you can agree with George's relatable sentiment, and we can all agree with Kate's assessment of what's to come, too.