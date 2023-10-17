The Young And The Restless Billy Miller Moments We Will Never Forget

One of the major turning plot points for Billy Abbott was the birth of his daughter, Cordelia "Delia" Abbott, in 2009. Billy had actually gotten Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) pregnant before either of them moved back to Genoa. However, Chloe chose to falsely tell Billy's half-brother, Cane Ashby (Daniel Richard Goddard), that he was responsible for her pregnancy. Chloe tried hard to hide the truth, but Billy figured out that he was her baby's father when she was hospitalized and told the nurse how far along she was.

This realization didn't stop him from pursuing Cane's ex, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). However, he soon realized that he had real feelings for Lily and told her the truth about Chloe's baby. During this confession, a very pregnant Chloe walked in and went into labor. Unfortunately, a storm was brewing, and they weren't able to drive Chloe out, so Billy and Lily had to call Dr. Olivia Winters (Tonya Williams), who talked them through delivering Chloe's baby. Billy looked Chloe straight into her eyes and told her: "I swear to you, I'm not going to let anything happen to you or this baby." And the playboy Abbott kept his word. Chloe and baby Cordelia survived the delivery. This storyline must have given room for an off-screen friendship too, as Elizabeth Hendrickson's last text from Billy Miller showed his sweet side.