The Young And The Restless Billy Miller Moments We Will Never Forget
Actors never truly die; they live on forever in the hearts of fans. This is especially true for fan favorites like Billy Miller, who played bad boy William "Billy" Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" from 2008 to 2014 . Miller's first episode was on September 22, 2008, when he returned to Genoa after being gone for two long years. This time, the young Abbott had Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), Daniel Romallotti's (Michael Graziadei) ex, on his arm. However, true to Billy's bad-boy nature, Amber was only a fleeting passion.
By the end of Miller's six-year run, he'd been with seven new women, including Sharon Collins (Sharon Case), Kelly Andrews (Cynthia Watros), and even Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Billy Abbott's leading ladies were always connected to his shenanigans somehow. And while we couldn't help but criticize his impulsive nature, we have to admit that Miller did an impressive job embodying the playboy Abbott. Let's take a walk down the memory lane of our favorite Billy MIller moments.
Billy Abbott delivered his daughter, Cordelia Abbott
One of the major turning plot points for Billy Abbott was the birth of his daughter, Cordelia "Delia" Abbott, in 2009. Billy had actually gotten Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) pregnant before either of them moved back to Genoa. However, Chloe chose to falsely tell Billy's half-brother, Cane Ashby (Daniel Richard Goddard), that he was responsible for her pregnancy. Chloe tried hard to hide the truth, but Billy figured out that he was her baby's father when she was hospitalized and told the nurse how far along she was.
This realization didn't stop him from pursuing Cane's ex, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). However, he soon realized that he had real feelings for Lily and told her the truth about Chloe's baby. During this confession, a very pregnant Chloe walked in and went into labor. Unfortunately, a storm was brewing, and they weren't able to drive Chloe out, so Billy and Lily had to call Dr. Olivia Winters (Tonya Williams), who talked them through delivering Chloe's baby. Billy looked Chloe straight into her eyes and told her: "I swear to you, I'm not going to let anything happen to you or this baby." And the playboy Abbott kept his word. Chloe and baby Cordelia survived the delivery. This storyline must have given room for an off-screen friendship too, as Elizabeth Hendrickson's last text from Billy Miller showed his sweet side.
Billy Abbott fooled Victor with a mask
A lot of fans would agree that Billy Miller is the most charming out of everyone who's ever played Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless." He had all the right features to portray the Abbott family black sheep, especially a jaw-dropping smile to boot. One of our favorite Billy Miller moments revolved around his playboy aura and the unending rivalry between the Abbotts and Newmans. Fresh from an alcohol addiction, Billy Abbott set his sights on Victoria, the Newman heiress.
She had just decided to divorce JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill), and though Billy had gotten a smack across the face for kissing her, he was after her again at the 2010 Annual Charity Masquerade Ball. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), with a keen eye for romance, spotted the duo getting too familiar and threatened Billy. The Newman patriarch thought he'd won and averted a possible ploy against his family, but Billy left and returned with a different mask, continuing his romance with Victoria right under Victor's nose. The night led up to a steamy encounter that spurred a long and mesmerizing relationship between the two.
Billy Abbott got drunk and married Victoria in Jamaica
"The Young and the Restless" has seen more than its fair share of weddings, but Billy Miller undoubtedly gave us one of our favorite ceremonies on the show. It all started in 2010 after Victoria Newman's petition for custody of her son, Reed Hellstrom (Max Page), fell apart. Victor Newman's meddling with the situation was revealed, and her divorce from J.T. Hellstrom was finalized soon after.
Victoria turned to Billy Abbott, who had the running-away-from-trouble playbook memorized. He convinced Victoria to take the next available plane to Kingston, Jamaica, without packing any items or making any plans. Once in Jamaica, they attended a wedding party on the beach. Billy, never one to say no to alcohol, got drunk and became the life of the party. He made Victoria laugh with his ridiculousness and even told their new friends a bit about his and Victoria's journey from enemies to lovers.
A few more bottles later, the drunk couple had a "brilliant idea" to marry on the beach with their newfound friends. Though extremely intoxicated, Victoria and Billy managed to stand long enough to get married under the cover of darkness. However, when Victor and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) found out, they were furious, until Victor's lawyer, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) figured out that Jamaican laws invalidated weddings that happened after 8:00 p.m. This only gave the couple room to have yet another ceremony.
Billy Abbott got Victor tattooed on him
Eric Braeden's heartfelt tribute to Billy Miller brings back even more memories of the lost "Y&R" legend, as Miller's portrayal gave us all thrills, heartaches, and several laughs. One of his most comical storylines was in 2010 when Billy Abbott and Victoria Newman decided to get tattoos in celebration of their love. Victoria went first and successfully got "Billy Abbott" tattooed on her. However, during Billy's tattoo, the artist had a heart attack midway, leaving "Victor" tattooed on him. Fans were amused to watch Billy panic about having the name of his family's arch-nemesis on his body.
Amusingly, Victor Newman, too, discovered the tattoo and found it hilarious. In a show of rare kindness towards an Abbott, he sent another tattoo artist to Billy to help him complete it that same day. Victor and Billy Abbott might have been on-screen enemies, but their real-life relationship was anything but hostile. Braeden's tribute confirmed that Billy Abbott's personality on "Y&R" was similar to Miller's in real life. Perhaps this was why Miller played the role of Billy to perfection.
Billy Abbott took Adam Newman at gunpoint to Delia's memorial
The story of Cordelia Abbott's heartbreaking death on "The Young and the Restless" in 2013 was a tough plot point for Billy Abbott, who adored his daughter. Delia was accidentally killed by Adam Newman (Michael Muhney), who had swerved to avoid her dog without seeing her. The police couldn't figure out the murderer, but Billy did, and he decided that he wanted revenge. He took a gun and kidnapped Adam, forcing him to drive to Delia's memorial site.
Billy forced Adam on his knees in the freezing cold and made him confess to what he did to Delia. Adam, who was slowly freezing to death, begged Billy to turn him in. However, Billy was half-crazed at this point and was intent on killing Adam himself. He made Adam get into the car and promised him that he would never see his son again. Adam, in a bid to save himself, tried to grab the gun from Billy. This resulted in the car veering off course and tumbling down a cliff. Miller's last episode on January 31, 2014, ended with him walking away from the burning car with Adam still inside.