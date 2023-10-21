Miley Cyrus Reportedly Didn't Want Dad Billy Ray To Tie The Knot With Firerose

Not everyone is a fan of new power couple Billy Ray Cyrus and his new wife Firerose. Among those who don't consider themselves a fan is reportedly Billy Ray's own daughter, singer Miley Cyrus. The popstar is apparently not too happy with the fact her father is settling down with Firerose.

Firerose and Billy Ray's romance has been a decade in the making. In an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan," the Australian songstress revealed that she first met Billy Ray on the set of "Hannah Montana," the Disney Channel show that catapulted his daughter into stardom. She went on to say that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer has been a "phenomenal supporter" of her music career since then. That mentorship would become romantic after Billy Ray and ex-wife Tish Cyrus finalized their divorce in 2022 following two years of living separately.

Their budding relationship moved quickly from there. Billy Ray and Firerose tied the knot in a dreamlike church wedding on October 10, 2023. But, it's a move Miley most likely won't approve of. According to sources close to the singer, Miley thought her father would be "foolish" to marry Firerose.