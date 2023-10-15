Suzanne Somers, TV Legend, Dead At 76

After a decades-long battle with cancer, we are sad to report that "Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers has tragically died at the age of 76, per Page Six. The "Step By Step" actor passed just one day before her 77th birthday, and she is survived by her husband of over 40 years, producer Alan Hamel, along with their children, Bruce, Stephen, and Leslie.

Somers started working in Hollywood in 1968 with an uncredited role in the Steve McQueen classic, "Bullitt," but her career didn't fully take off until her leading role as Chrissy Snow in "Three's Company" began in 1977. That was a banner year for Somers as well, as she married Hamel on November 19, 1977. Somers left the show in 1981, and then experienced a resurgence when she tackled the role of Carol Lambert in the TGIF classic "Step By Step." She stopped acting in 2001, right around when her cancer battle began.

In a statement by her publicist, R. Couri Hay, and as reported by People, "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years." Somers was nothing if not a fighter, and her legacy will be about more than her tragic death.