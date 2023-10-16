Who Is Suzanne Somers' Only Son, Bruce Jr.?

Among the many loved ones mourning TV legend Suzanne Somers on her death at age 76 is her son, Bruce Somers Jr. Her only child was at her side when she passed peacefully on October 15, per Variety and other sources. It was a full-circle moment to a relationship that began under shaky circumstances. In 1965, a 19-year-old Somers became pregnant by her boyfriend Bruce Somers; after dropping out of her Catholic college, she married Bruce and became both a teen wife and mom.

Somers once candidly told Closer Weekly how unprepared she felt for motherhood. "When he was born and they pulled him from my body, he looked at me like, 'Oh, God, you're my mom?'" she said. But Somers vowed then and there to give Bruce Jr. "a good life," and she devoted herself to doing just that. She and Bruce Sr. divorced after three years, and Somers supported herself and her son by selling her baking and sewing creations. Her second marriage to Alan Hamel helped ease her money woes, as did her blossoming performing career. Blending the two families — Hamel has two children from a previous marriage — was rocky at first, but over time, they became a strong parenting team whose family still remains close.

Today, Bruce Jr. is a successful businessman, husband, and father who more than fulfilled his mother's hopes for him. In turn, he loved and supported his mom right up to the moment of her passing.