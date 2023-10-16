Suzanne Somers' Granddaughter Camelia Is A Bold And The Beautiful Star

The acting genes are strong in the Somers family. The late "Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers' granddaughter Camelia made her debut as Charlotte on "The Bold and the Beautiful" back in 2015. After the casting was announced, Suzanne took to Facebook to share her excitement for her granddaughter. The actor shared a photo of Camelia with her co-star Pierson Fode with the caption, "Congrats to my granddaughter Camelia Somers on her debut in 'The Bold and The Beautiful!!'" According to SoapHub, comparisons between grandmother and granddaughter have been made, noting the younger Somers is "fresh, sexy, and smart" like her grandmother.

Camelia's character Charlotte arrived in Los Angeles as a Forrester Creations intern who got herself wrapped up in some scandal pretty quickly — she started a relationship with a non-intern, going against company policy. The man in question was none other than Thomas Forrester (Peirson Fode). The pair began a secret relationship after he was persistent in pursuing her. Eventually, they were caught by his father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and the father and son got into a physical fight; this caused their relationship to continue to decline. At the time, Thomas was also dealing with the aftermath of a one-night stand with another woman. After a couple of years on the sudser, Charlotte packed her bags, though she has returned a couple of times since her departure for short guest appearances.