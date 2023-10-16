What We Know About Suzanne Somers' First Husband, Bruce Somers

The death of TV legend Suzanne Somers at age 76 on October 15, 2023, came as a heartbreak to everyone who ever tuned in to "Three's Company" or "Step By Step." The actress, who also launched a hugely successful fitness and beauty industry, had been fighting breast cancer for more than two decades. A statement by her publicist — shared with People and other outlets — explained she died peacefully at home just a day before her 77th birthday. Among the loved ones who were at her side at the time was her husband of 46 years, Alan Hamel. The couple had such a deeply loving relationship, it's easy to forget this was actually Somers' second marriage.

The former Suzanne Mahoney, according to her autobiography "Keeping Secrets," grew up with an alcoholic father who took out his rage on her and her three siblings. School was no refuge, either, as she was dyslexic and struggled to keep up with her studies. After a violent confrontation at home, Somers knew she couldn't take the abuse any longer. She'd been dating a boy named Bruce Somers; at 18, she became pregnant and the two married. She gave birth to her only son, Bruce Jr., just weeks after her 19th birthday. But teen marriages are difficult to maintain over the long run, and sadly, the Somers' union was no exception.