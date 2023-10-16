What We Know About Suzanne Somers' First Husband, Bruce Somers
The death of TV legend Suzanne Somers at age 76 on October 15, 2023, came as a heartbreak to everyone who ever tuned in to "Three's Company" or "Step By Step." The actress, who also launched a hugely successful fitness and beauty industry, had been fighting breast cancer for more than two decades. A statement by her publicist — shared with People and other outlets — explained she died peacefully at home just a day before her 77th birthday. Among the loved ones who were at her side at the time was her husband of 46 years, Alan Hamel. The couple had such a deeply loving relationship, it's easy to forget this was actually Somers' second marriage.
The former Suzanne Mahoney, according to her autobiography "Keeping Secrets," grew up with an alcoholic father who took out his rage on her and her three siblings. School was no refuge, either, as she was dyslexic and struggled to keep up with her studies. After a violent confrontation at home, Somers knew she couldn't take the abuse any longer. She'd been dating a boy named Bruce Somers; at 18, she became pregnant and the two married. She gave birth to her only son, Bruce Jr., just weeks after her 19th birthday. But teen marriages are difficult to maintain over the long run, and sadly, the Somers' union was no exception.
Not much is known about Bruce Somers Sr. today
According to Variety, Suzanne Somers' marriage to her first husband, Bruce Somers, lasted just three years. Suzanne was pursuing a modeling career, and reportedly she began a romantic fling with her dramatic coach that led to her split from Bruce. She once explained to the Tampa Bay Times in 2005 that her turbulent childhood had left her unable to maintain a steady relationship. "Getting pregnant and getting a divorce a year later only contributed to my low self-esteem and my need for constant crises," she said.
Suzanne Somers' tragic life continued for several years afterward, as she tried to support herself and her young son any way she could. She was arrested in 1970 for passing bad checks, but reimbursed the money to avoid jail time. She also lived every mom's worst nightmare when young Bruce Jr. was hit by a car. Thankfully, he survived, and Somers was inspired to seek therapy to work through her past traumas. This journey to mental health paved the way for her to find love with Alan Hamel, whom she married in 1977.
Not much is known about Bruce Somers Sr., but he apparently remained close to his namesake son. In June 2016, Bruce Jr. posted a photo on Instagram showing him with his father, grandfather, and one of his daughters. "So proud to be part of these 4 generations with my daughter, dad, and grandfather that I love so much on this Father's Day," he wrote.