The Rocky Relationship Timeline That Led To Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus's Divorce

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' love story began in 1991 when the singer was fresh out of his five-year marriage to Cindy Smith. Their paths crossed at a club, and in a 2017 People interview, she recalled how he approached her by saying, "I've never seen you drink, ever, and I think that's so cool." Tish acknowledged that she stood out amongst her friends who weren't afraid to live it up. At the time, Billy Ray was on the brink of stardom, so he, too, led a pretty wild life. After the two began dating, Tish briefly dabbled but she ultimately settled down and helped her man do the same.

In 1992, Billy Ray got his big break in the music industry with the release of his debut album, "Some Gave All," and, in particular, the chart-topping single "Achy Breaky Heart." While his career thrived, Billy Ray's personal life suffered. Speaking to ABC News, in 2004, Tish detailed how his newfound fame turned her life upside down: "I absolutely felt my butt strapped to a rocket and was going around the world, catching airplanes, you know, going from one spot to another, and doing all these crazy things." She elaborated, "1992 was one of the hardest years of my life just because of that change."

Tish also expressed that she had difficulty dealing with all the female attention Billy Ray got. Things got even more complicated when the country star admitted that he had a child on the way from a fling.