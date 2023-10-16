Robert Scott Wilson Was Just As Shocked As Us At His Days Of Our Lives Paternity Reveal

Speaking to Digital Journal in an interview, "Days of Our Lives" star Robert Scott Wilson admitted that he was just as shocked as everyone else to find out that Justin Kiriakis is not Alex's father. He explained, "It was a shocker to me, but it also felt great. We know this is Salem... and that things can change and other things can happen next." He also said to Soap Opera Digest, "What eats at him is he doesn't understand why Victor didn't just tell him the truth. He's questioning everything. It's a scary place to be." (via Soaps).

But because nothing is as it seems in this fictional town of Salem, Scott admitted that Alex and Justin have filmed a scene that might bring a whole new twist to this ever-developing storyline. Plus, "DOOL" fans don't seem too convinced that Victor is indeed Alex's father. Some have even taken to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the matter, saying, "Fans will be glad when the truth comes out that Victor is NOT the father. Bring on the DNA TEST," along with "I don't recall any affair between Victor and Anjelica so it must have happened off-screen. However, I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out that someone else is really Victor's son."

In other words, we have a feeling that a surprise paternity test on a daytime television talk show will not resolve this storyline so quickly.