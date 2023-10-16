How Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott Got Involved In Suzanne Somers' Three's Company Drama

"The Young and the Restless" star Melody Thomas Scott has played Nikki Newman since 1979, and while the character has had several ups and downs over the years, she's evolved into a powerful woman.

When she was promoting her tell-all memoir, "Always Young and Restless," Scott told TV Insider in 2020 that when she first started dating Carlos Yeaggy, a makeup artist on "Y&R," they kept their work romance a secret. If she mentioned her boyfriend to someone else, she would call him Richard. At the time, the classic sitcom "Three's Company" was also in production on the same lot, and for some reason, people assumed she was dating Richard Kline, who played the inept womanizer, Larry Dallas.

But that's not the only connection she had to the show and its late star, Suzanne Somers, who played Chrissy Snow. When the comedy was being produced, stars John Ritter (Jack Tripper) and Joyce DeWitt (Janet Wood) were in the midst of a famous feud with Chrissy's portrayer. As a result, Ritter had a complicated relationship with Somers until just before he died on September 11, 2003, and DeWitt didn't speak to her for 30 years. Scott explained she'd never actually met Kline, then went on to describe how she ended up entangled in the feud.