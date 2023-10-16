Inside Suzanne Somers' Complicated Relationship With John Ritter

TV legend Suzanne Somers passed away at 76. Following her death, we're looking back at her exit from "Three's Company" and why it complicated her relationship with co-star, John Ritter.

"Three's Company" aired in 1976 with Joyce Dewitt, Ritter, and Somers starring in the beloved sitcom. The trio shared the screen for the first five seasons of the show, despite there being some tension towards the end. With the end of her contract approaching, Somers wanted equal pay with her male counterpart, who according to Outsider, was the it man. Ritter reportedly made $150,000 each episode, while Somers only racked in $30,000. The negotiations turned sour and Somers' life changed.

ABC not only didn't give the actor her raise, but they axed her from the show entirely. And she wasn't happy. After she was fired, Somers went public with complaints about the pay discrepancies between men and women in television. Ritter wasn't thrilled about his co-star speaking out regarding her lack of pay, and he took the matter rather personally, which Somers attributed to their close relationship on set. Upon leaving the show in 1981, Somers wouldn't speak to Ritter for decades until just before he died in 2003.