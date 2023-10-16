Joyce DeWitt's Sweet Tribute To Suzanne Somers Proves Their Feud Is Water Under The Bridge

TV legend Suzanne Somers died at 76 on October 15, 2023, passing away several years after making peace with her original "Three's Company" costars. Both John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt had fallen out with Somers in the early '80s over her demand for better payment for her work on the sitcom. Somers and Ritter reconciled before his death in 2003, and any drama from the past was squashed when DeWitt appeared on Somers' talk show "Breaking Through" in 2012.

After Somers' death, DeWitt made a statement to People. "My heart goes out to Suzanne's family. They are a very close family — deeply connected and caring one to the other. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for all of them," she said. "I'm sure Suzanne was greeted by Angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side, and I hope that will assist her family's hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time."

There did not seem to be a personal beef between Somers and DeWitt, and the reason they didn't speak for 30 years was purely professional. Both actors starred in the sitcom alongside John Ritter, and Somers was fired from the show when she asked to be paid as much as male actors. (Although Somers did not know this at the time, Ritter was being paid about $120,000 more per episode than she was.) DeWitt and Ritter continued on the show after Somers was let go.