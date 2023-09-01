The Bold And The Beautiful's Most Fantastic Fashion Shows Ranked

Fashion has always been the foundation upon which "The Bold and the Beautiful" was built, thanks to the stunningly magnificent designs created by the likes of Eric Forrester (John McCook), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and the rest of the design team at Forrester Creations. The sartorial looks of the Forresters (and others) have been at the center of plenty of big moments on the show over the years. In fact, in 2023, a significant plot point was Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) working closely with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for designs on her line, Hope For The Future. Without this element of the storyline, the pair wouldn't have been as closely placed together, and the juicy drama that followed wouldn't have occurred.

Through the more than three decades that "Bold" has been on the air, the show has produced a slew of memorably fantastic fashion shows showcasing these designs. While the clothing itself is always a marvel to look at, it's the drama that encapsulates each event that keeps viewers wanting more. It's rare for a fashion event at Forrester (or elsewhere) to go off without a hitch, and that's what makes it must-watch television.

The clothing draws in the viewers, but the complicated cast of characters and their ongoing conflicts is what helps them stick around for more. Typically, "Bold" hits a home run with each of these events, but there are some that raise the bar to the next level.