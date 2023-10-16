Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Had A Tight-Knit Friendship With Alex Trebek

TV legend Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15, 2023, at the age of 76. And despite many high-profile celebrity divorces — we're looking at you, Hugh Jackman and Kevin Costner — Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, were still very much together at the time of her death. The two dated for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of "The Anniversary Game" in 1969, and they then got married in 1977. She told People that one of the ways that they kept their marriage strong was: "We give each other a lot of attention. We date at least three times a week."

They wouldn't always go out just by themselves on their dates. Hamel told Page Six that he and Somers would double date with his long-time friend Alex Trebek and his wife. While Somers and Hamel have had a long marriage, Hamel's friendship with Trebek was even longer. Both Trebek and Hamel were entertainers from Canada, and they met back in the 1960s. While Trebek became more of a household name as the longtime host of "Jeopardy," it was Hamel who actually helped Trebek get his showbiz break. After Trebek passed away in 2020, Hamel talked to Page Six about their friendship and how he recommended Trebek for what became Trebek's first-ever TV host gig.