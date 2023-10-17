Nessa Barrett: 11 Facts About The Singer And TikTok Star

The following article mentions suicide, eating disorders, drug overdose, and mental health issues.

TikTok has launched a lot of careers in recent years, but it's safe to say that Nessa Barrett is one of the most talented young stars to come out of the social media platform. The New Jersey native, whose full name is Janesa Jaida Barrett, rose to fame at just 17 after her dancing and lip-syncing videos went viral on the app in 2019. She moved to Los Angeles soon after, where she began making YouTube videos with other prominent social media personalities, including those in the infamous Sway House. Now, with 19.8 million followers on TikTok, 6.8 million on Instagram, and 1.2 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, it's clear that Barrett found major success online.

Yet, Barrett didn't just want to lip-sync to other people's music, she had always dreamed of singing her own songs instead. She made that dream a reality in recent years, releasing and touring an album and two EPs since 2021. The transition from influencer to serious musician hasn't been easy, but Barrett understands that her social media presence allowed her to share her music. "The platform that I was able to create on TikTok and Instagram ... really led the way for that, and I'm so grateful," she told ET.

Although fans have gotten to see a lot of Barrett's life through her social media, there's still so much about her that they may not be aware of. So let's break down some little-known facts about the singer and TikTok star.