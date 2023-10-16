GH's Laura Wright Breaks Our Hearts Describing Last Days With Castmate Jacklyn Zeman

In Laura Wright's interview with Eldredge ATL, she reminisced about her "General Hospital" co-star, Jacklyn Zeman. She explained that because the Nurses' Ball is an event where much of the cast sits in the audience while a few get up on stage and perform, that gives the actors a great deal of time to talk. "When we shoot that, there's a lot of time for chit-chatting and all of our stuff is stashed under the table — your water, your phone and we're sitting on our scripts," she explained. The cast had fun watching the performances, and Wright explained that they shot a week, stating, "I had five days that week of sitting and hanging out with Jackie from eight in the morning until nine o'clock at night. It was such a gift."

Seated at the table with Carly and Bobbi was Carly's daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), and her friend, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Wright continued, "The four of us sat together so I was like, 'Jackie, tell them this story or that story!' She had travelled the world and had the most incredible life experiences, both on and off camera." Wright marveled at the fact that Zeman had played Bobbi since 1977 and was glad to be there, stating, "It was incredible to get to have that full week with Jackie and hanging out with her every day right before we lost her."

The bond between Wright and Zeman was undeniable. After Zeman's death, her on-screen daughter reflected on how much she'd miss her fellow actor in a touching Instagram tribute. "I'm so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman," she wrote.