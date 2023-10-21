Who Was Craig Sjodin And Why Did General Hospital Pay Tribute To Him?

The soap opera world has suffered many great losses over the last year; with the death of "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston and "General Hospital" actress Jacklyn Zeman, many of the actors fans love have sadly passed, leaving their respective shows to pay tribute to them. But one tribute stands out to fans, who may not recognize the name of the man ABC television shows were paying tribute to: Craig Sjodin.

At the end of the September 27, 2023 episode of "General Hospital," a photo of Sjodin was shown as the series memorialized him. The photo left some fans confused, as they were not familiar with the name. Sjodin worked as an ABC photographer for 39 years, using his craft on some of the network's biggest shows, including "General Hospital." His death hit the ABC family hard, so the shows that he worked on honored to Sjodin and the work that he contributed to them.