What Suzanne Somers Really Thought Of Donald Trump

Broadly speaking, the majority of Hollywood leans towards progressive, liberal causes when it comes to politics. A number of big-time celebs have lent their cachet to Democratic candidates for president in recent elections. Elizabeth Banks spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 in support of Hillary Clinton; Tom Hanks helped raise $750,000 in one day for Joe Biden in 2020; and even Taylor Swift, who had kept her political beliefs relatively quiet in past presidential elections, came out to publicly support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.

But that doesn't mean that every Hollywood celeb automatically votes blue and supports Democratic politicians. When it comes to Suzanne Somers, who sadly passed away in October 2023, she was a fan of President Donald Trump. When the TV legend, perhaps best known for her time on "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," was asked by TMZ in 2018 what she thought about Trump's first year in office in the midst of a government shutdown, she said, "I'm happy about him. I'm happy that the economy is doing so much better."