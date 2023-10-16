Suzanne Somers & Husband Alan Hamel Mixed Business And Pleasure Often

Throughout their almost 46 years of marriage, Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel had a strong bond. "I've never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al," Somers informed People in 2020. Hamel enthusiastically reciprocated these feelings. Somers would have turned 77 on October 16, 2023, but died on October 15, the day before her birthday. She was able to receive an early birthday present from Hamel, though, a love poem he wrote for her.

In his poem, Hamel mused about the difficulty finding words to explain the deep loving connection he had with Somers. He noted that the couple spent most of their time together throughout their marriage and even held hands when sleeping. At the poem's conclusion, Hamel wrote that the only word he could find to get at the heart of their union was "'us,' uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful 'us'" (via ET).

Since they were inseparable, Hamel and Somers blended their personal and professional lives. Both worked in TV and, in 1969, they met on "The Anniversary Game." Somers was working as a prize model, and she was smitten by Hamel, who was the show's host. Somers was already divorced from her first husband, and Hamel got divorced in 1971. After years of dating, Somers and Hamel got married in November 1977. In the early years of their marriage, both were acting on different TV shows. However, it didn't take long for Hamel and Somers to merge their business endeavors, too, with Hamel managing his wife's career and embarking with her on other business ventures, like the ThighMaster.