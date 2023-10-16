What The Final Days Of Suzanne Somers' Life Were Really Like

Suzanne Somers' tragic death was announced on October 15, 2023, a day before the actor's 77th birthday. Prior to her passing, Somers made her mark on the world through her role as Chrissy Snow in the iconic sitcom "Three's Company" and as Carol Lambert in the sitcom "Step By Step." Other than that, Somers was a model, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, but she was also a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In the end, it was her family that stood by her side until the end.

As her publicist R. Couri Hay shared in a statement, "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years" (per Variety). In the days leading up to her death, the sitcom star was undergoing treatment while looking forward to a celebratory birthday dinner with her family.

The celeb was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, announcing that she was cancer-free in 2007 after receiving a lumpectomy, radiation, and alternative medical treatments. In July 2023, Somers took to Instagram to announce that her breast cancer had returned, with the condition ultimately leading to her death.