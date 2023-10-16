5 Of Suzanne Somers & Alan Hamel's Sweetest Moments
The late Suzanne Somers met her husband, Alan Hamel, in the '60s while working on a game show called "The Anniversary Game." Unfortunately, Somers was let go after the first day, but one day was enough for Hamel to be interested. Somers told the Television Academy that Hamel got a hold of her phone number and called her up after her brief appearance on the show, and that interaction led to them getting married in 1977, culminating in over 45 years of marriage and over 50 years in a relationship together.
The couple collaborated professionally during their romance too, with Hamel working as her manager since the '80s. Somers' career and life had many ups and downs, but Hamel was by her side through it all, especially in 2000, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer — one of many tragedies that impacted Somers' life. Hamel told People the day his wife was diagnosed was, " ... the saddest day of my life."
After a painful surgery, Hamel continued staying by Somers' side. "For five days he stayed in bed with me," Somers said to the outlet. "Business didn't exist. He brought me soup and turned off the phones." He also supported her decision to use natural treatments post-surgery instead of chemotherapy.
Somers shared her love for Hamel on Instagram
While her Instagram account was primarily used to advertise her beauty and health product line, Suzanne Somers didn't shy away from sharing love for her husband Alan Hamel on the social media platform. She posted a throwback photo in October 2022 with the caption, "Little ol' me with the love of my life, Big Al!" Many comments on the post were from fans who loved seeing Somers and Hamel together.
On their 53rd anniversary in 2020, Somers shared a slideshow of photos that her son and his wife made to celebrate her and Hamel's 44 years of marriage. In the caption, Somers expressed her love for Hamel and added, "I don't want to spend a day without you. What a life!"
In an Instagram post from July 2023, Somers explained that her breast cancer returned every now and then, and that she had treated it each time. She also said, "Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can't even explain how much he has done for me. If it's even possible, we are even closer than ever."
Hamel and Somers were very affectionate toward each other
If Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers were to test what their love languages are, there's a good chance they would both receive physical touch as the answer. In an interview with Us Weekly from 2021, Somers said, "We give each other a lot of attention. ... It's not, like, a chore for us. I love to hug him and rub his hair. He tells me I'm beautiful all the time and we hold hands while we sleep. It's the most beautiful part of my life."
Somers also explained that during quarantine for COVID-19, she and Hamel would make every night an at-home date night. They'd drink at the bar in their house (titled Big Al's, after Hamel) and sometimes they would dance as well. In 2022, Somers told Us Weekly that sharing a meal, drink, and dance with Hamel had become a Saturday night tradition.
Around the time Somers' book "Two's Company" was released, which tells the story of Somers and Hamel's romance, the couple was interviewed by the KTLA 5 Morning News and asked how their relationship was still going so strong. Hamel also mentioned how they give each other adequate attention and respect. He said that the first 10 years of their relationship were tumultuous at times, "But we made it through those 10 years because we have an usually heavy attraction to one another."
Somers and Hamel never shied away from discussing their sex lives
Perhaps more saucy than sweet, Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel's relationship was a very, very passionate one. While being interviewed on "The Talk" in 2013, Somers made a shocking admission about her sex life with Hamel: they often had sex twice a day, crediting hormone supplements as to how they could keep up with their sensual routine (via Us Weekly). "We have busy mornings," she said on the show.
Somers also spoke about her and Hamel's busy sex life with Daily Mail a few years later. She mentioned hormones again and, more specifically, said she and Hamel took weekly PT-141 shots. "It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, 'Hey, I'm kind of in the mood,'" Somers said. "And, so, isn't that a wonderful thing?"
Even after the couple both suffered a fall in 2020 and Somers broke her hip, she couldn't resist making a comment about her and Hamel's notorious sex lives. "I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex," Somers told the New York Post. "But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex."
Hamel penned a beautiful love letter for Somers
The devotion that Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers felt for each other lasted until the end of her life and will continue on through Hamel. According to R. Couri Hay, who worked as Somers' publicist, Hamel wrote Somers a love letter and, " ... she read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep" (via People). Hamel's letter utilized all capital letters and started with a description of the different kinds of love that he feels for different people and things in his life. Then, Hamel wrote, "What brand of love do I feel for my wife Suzanne? Can I find it in any of the above? A resounding no!!!! There is no version of the word that is applicable to Suzanne and I even use the word applicable advisedly."
Hamel continued to say that even a phrase such as "unconditional love" was not enough. He listed out some other things that could not adequately explain how he feels for Somers.
"I'm back to feelings," Hamel said. "There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. ... So I will call it, 'us,' uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful 'us.'" An abridged, slightly tweaked version of the love letter was also posted by Hamel to Somers' Instagram account, and in that rendition, he included the lines: "We are one. I am in love with you, my beautiful Suzanne, for all of eternity."