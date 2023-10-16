5 Of Suzanne Somers & Alan Hamel's Sweetest Moments

The late Suzanne Somers met her husband, Alan Hamel, in the '60s while working on a game show called "The Anniversary Game." Unfortunately, Somers was let go after the first day, but one day was enough for Hamel to be interested. Somers told the Television Academy that Hamel got a hold of her phone number and called her up after her brief appearance on the show, and that interaction led to them getting married in 1977, culminating in over 45 years of marriage and over 50 years in a relationship together.

The couple collaborated professionally during their romance too, with Hamel working as her manager since the '80s. Somers' career and life had many ups and downs, but Hamel was by her side through it all, especially in 2000, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer — one of many tragedies that impacted Somers' life. Hamel told People the day his wife was diagnosed was, " ... the saddest day of my life."

After a painful surgery, Hamel continued staying by Somers' side. "For five days he stayed in bed with me," Somers said to the outlet. "Business didn't exist. He brought me soup and turned off the phones." He also supported her decision to use natural treatments post-surgery instead of chemotherapy.