Suzanne Somers Once Had An Experimental Cosmetic Surgery That Raised Eyebrows

The late Suzanne Somers, best known for playing Chrissy in "Three's Company," was an inspiration in so many ways. Not only was the plucky actress the face of many iconic roles from our favorite sitcoms, but she was also a fitness beast, a hilarious TV host, and, perhaps most importantly, an outspoken advocate for breast cancer awareness.

In 2001, Somers revealed on "Larry King Live" that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In late July 2023, two decades after receiving her initial diagnosis and seemingly beating her cancer, the "Step by Step" star shared some heartbreaking news with fans: her breast cancer was back. Somers' Instagram announcement was accompanied by a photo of the actor seeming at peace with the news as she was wrapped lovingly in the arms of her husband, Alan Hamel. News of Somers' tragic death was later announced on October 15, 2023.

As her courageous photo will forever capture, Somers never once backed down from her cancer. To beat it and live the life she desired, Somers actually became one of the first people to try out an admittedly questionable cosmetic surgery. Not only was it unorthodox, the procedure was deemed risky by several medical professionals.