Why Baywatch Star Mike Newman Called It Quits In Hollywood

"Baywatch" star Mike Newman, affectionately known as Newmie on the series, did not go on to have an illustrious Hollywood career. In fact, after the series ended, he led a fairly regular life. While Newman's co-stars, including Pamela Anderson and her famed red swimsuit, remained in the entertainment sector, Newman chose a different path — and for good reason.

As a real-life lifeguard, the former "Baywatch" star went on to coach actors in other productions, including Ashton Kutcher for "The Guardian," in which he played a swimmer. Newman also found success in real estate, which he acknowledged was a much more lucrative business decision than acting, during a 2014 chat with the Daily Mail.

Newman found acting quite challenging for several reasons. When speaking with People in 2023, he shared, "You don't realize how hard it is to look natural in front of the lens and watch yourself improve and, sometimes, not improve." This might be a sign that, despite his experience as a lifeguard and firefighter, he didn't always feel at ease while the cameras were rolling.