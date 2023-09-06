Tragic Details About The Cast Of Baywatch

David Hasselhoff is credited for starring in a staggering 220 episodes of "Baywatch," and he even led the cast of the short-lived spinoff "Baywatch Nights." His character, Mitch Buchannon, was the heart of the show — or at least the most consistent presence among cast members that only seemed to last two or three years.

Some years after "Baywatch" concluded, though, it came to light that Hasselhoff was struggling with alcoholism. In 2007, a video leaked of Hasselhoff eating a cheeseburger on the kitchen floor while drunkenly insulting his daughter. Though he had been to rehab before, the situation led the "Knight Rider" star to go public with his alcoholism. He appeared on NBC's "Today" to discuss the incident and his experience with addiction, revealing, "For me it was actually a good sign because it was a wake-up call and it brought everything to a head. Finally, I just said, 'Look, this has all got to stop.'"

Thankfully, his relationship with his daughters wasn't beyond repair. "My daughters were instrumental in telling me the truth when I was partying a little too much and being too self-indulgent," he told the Evening Standard.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).