The Odd Reason Prince William And Kate Middleton Can't Eat Dinner With Their Kids

While many of us may have once wished we were a king or queen so that we could do whatever we wanted, in reality, growing up royal is no easy task. Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Louis, Charlotte, and George, have quite a few strict rules to abide by. Sometimes, the adorable princes and princess get a pass, like when we witnessed Louis' Buckingham Palace balcony shenanigans. But on other occasions, The Firm doesn't take any chances.

Such is the case with high-profile dinners. Darren McGrady, one of the royal family's previous chefs, explained to Harper's Bazaar Australia that the youngest royals won't get a seat at the table until they have "learned the art of polite conversation" (via The Mirror). Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales eat with the other grown-ups while their brood is relegated to the one-and-only kids' table — a staple of many American family gatherings too.

It's all about ensuring they won't make a scene with poor manners. As McGrady told Today, "The royal nursery wasn't just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too. Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too." There'll be no blanching at the Brussels sprouts in front of important guests.