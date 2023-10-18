Strange Things About William & Kate's Marriage

We're always eager for more news about the royal family, largely because they're so hard to know. The family famously operates with a "never complain, never explain" motto, which means they're not prone to spill secrets like we're used to from other high-profile figures. Thanks to the star power of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, we're even more invested in gleaning what details we can about their lives. Thankfully, they are active enough in the public sphere that we can get a pretty solid look at their personalities and their ways of interacting with each other and the public.

As the modern face of the royal family, Catherine and William have also made themselves more transparent than their predecessors. For example, the late Queen Elizabeth II only gave one interview during her lifetime, whereas William and Catherine have often spoken to journalists, joined podcast hosts, and more. During these sit-downs, the royal couple has been refreshingly honest about their relationship. However, there are a few unusual — not all bad — things about their marriage. Some are cute and quirky, while others are, well, just downright weird.