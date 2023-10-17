Young And The Restless Cast Members Aren't Leaving Alum Doug Davidson Out In The Cold Amid Health Crisis
After 40 years on "The Young and the Restless," actor Doug Davidson was unceremoniously let go because his salary was too high, according to Soap Hub. As one-half of the fan-favorite couple of Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) and Paul Williams, Davidson was dismayed and discussed having to clear out his dressing room in a July 23 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Yes it was sad for several reasons. 1. It was my home for over 40 years and it was like a ghost town," he remarked, noting that the studio had gotten rid of "The Price is Right," and weren't maintaining any sets.
In an Instagram post on October 12, Davidson shared a photo of a positive COVID test, writing, "It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt." Castmate Bell replied, "Keep feeling better," along with fellow soap star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer, "The Bold and the Beautiful"), who also encouraged him to "Feel Better!" On October 15, he went back to Instagram again, posting pictures of a fire truck, an ambulance, and the Santa Monica Cottage Hospital. He explained that his illness got worse, captioning them, "As some of you are aware, I came back from the Dominican Republic with Covid. After three days, I had significant trouble breathing."
Davidson was hospitalized, and friends and fans were very concerned for the beloved actor's health.
Soap stars from other shows also rallied in support
Despite landing in the hospital, "The Young and the Restless" star Doug Davidson persevered, showing his strong will. He continued his Instagram post by praising the first responders who got him to the hospital. "I'd like to give a shout out to these fine agencies who were exceptional on every level," he wrote, adding, "1st: The 911 operator, she was absolutely fantastic. 2nd The Summerland/Carpinteria, fire district and 3rd: Cottage Hospital emergency Department! Hats off to all of them. They were incredible in every regard. Thank you so much!!!" His former "Y&R" co-stars rallied around him, with Lauralee Bell writing, "Thanks to all of them who helped you! Thank God for first responders!! So appreciated!!" Tracey Bregman, who played his former on-screen wife, Lauren Fenmore, in 1986, lovingly wrote, "Hope you are doing much better now. So sorry you had such a hard time. Sending much love."
Don Diamont heartily replied, "Thank God for the great care on every level! GET WELL!" As Diamont illustrated, his supporters weren't limited to "Y&R," as Eric Martsolf (Brady Black, "Days of Our Lives") also wrote, "Dude — so sorry for this!" Quite a few fans chimed in about relating to Davidson's issue, whether they had COVID or knew someone who did, and even gave him advice on how to help his recovery, and we're happy to hear he's on the mend!