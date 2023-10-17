Young And The Restless Cast Members Aren't Leaving Alum Doug Davidson Out In The Cold Amid Health Crisis

After 40 years on "The Young and the Restless," actor Doug Davidson was unceremoniously let go because his salary was too high, according to Soap Hub. As one-half of the fan-favorite couple of Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) and Paul Williams, Davidson was dismayed and discussed having to clear out his dressing room in a July 23 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Yes it was sad for several reasons. 1. It was my home for over 40 years and it was like a ghost town," he remarked, noting that the studio had gotten rid of "The Price is Right," and weren't maintaining any sets.

In an Instagram post on October 12, Davidson shared a photo of a positive COVID test, writing, "It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt." Castmate Bell replied, "Keep feeling better," along with fellow soap star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer, "The Bold and the Beautiful"), who also encouraged him to "Feel Better!" On October 15, he went back to Instagram again, posting pictures of a fire truck, an ambulance, and the Santa Monica Cottage Hospital. He explained that his illness got worse, captioning them, "As some of you are aware, I came back from the Dominican Republic with Covid. After three days, I had significant trouble breathing."

Davidson was hospitalized, and friends and fans were very concerned for the beloved actor's health.