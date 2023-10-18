What Happened To SPERGO After Shark Tank?

Teen entrepreneur Trey Brown became an inspiration for thousands when he stepped onto Season 13, Episode 5 of "Shark Tank" in 2021. Alongside his mother, Sherell Peterson, they delivered an enthusiastic pitch for SPERGO, which stands for "sports," "hero," and "go for the go-getters." Founded in 2018, Brown started selling his apparel at 12 years old in order to provide himself and his friends an alternative to street life. With $178 of his own birthday money, Brown printed his first SPERGO shirts and sold them to his community in Philadelphia.

In its first year, SPERGO cleared $40,000 in sales. As a lifestyle apparel brand, the line had been extended to include socks, hats, hoodies, and sweatpants. Their embroidered sweat suits rang up at $170, certifying SPERGO as a premium clothing line. The Sharks were instantly impressed by the young businessman and his clothing's quality.

In addition to high sales, Brown explained that SPERGO was a movement for the youth, and had taken off on social media. With such success, viewers may wonder why this premium clothing brand entered the 'Tank. Well, it turns out Brown's business mindset worked out in his favor, as he ended up reeling in two Sharks who were hooked on SPERGO.