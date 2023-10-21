Hallmark's Sun, Sand & Romance Wasn't Tricia Helfer And Paul Campbell's First Onscreen Collab

Paul Campbell is a well-known actor among Hallmark fans, starring in films such as "The Last Bridesmaid," "Holiday Hearts," and "Three Wise Men and a Baby." Throughout his career on the channel, he's had the honor of working alongside actors like Rachel Boston and Ashley Williams. We love seeing the celeb collaborate with some of our favorite Hallmark leading ladies, but the feel-good star has also had the opportunity to work with a notable actor from his past.

While Campbell starred alongside Tricia Helfer in the 2017 romance "Sun, Sand & Romance," he also worked with the celeb on the 2004 rendition of "Battlestar Galactica." On the sci-fi adventure show, Helfer played Number Six, a humanoid Cylon model, throughout the entire series. Meanwhile, Campbell appeared on the show for 25 episodes as Billy Keikeya, eventually leaving to pursue other acting projects.

Though the science-fiction show is a far cry from their vacation-based Hallmark love story, we can't help but attribute some of their on-screen chemistry to their longstanding friendship. With this in mind, here are all the details about Paul Campbell and Tricia Helfer's connected past and newfound Hallmark relationship.