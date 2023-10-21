The Serenade Queen Elizabeth Never Expected During Her 1976 White House Visit

Whenever the White House hosts royal guests, a certain air of pomp and solemnity is to be expected — unless, of course, the year is 1976, the Ford administration is running the White House, and the cheeky husband-and-wife duo Captain & Tennille is one of the top musical acts of the era. Given these circumstances, Queen Elizabeth II was treated to a performance she likely never expected when she set foot in Washington, D.C.

According to Toni Tennille's new memoir, she and her husband were hired by former President and First Lady Gerald and Betty Ford to perform at the White House's bicentennial celebration, which featured the late Queen Elizabeth II as one of the guests of honor. Tennille told People that the duo performed "The Way I Want to Touch You" at Betty Ford's request along with their 1973 absurdist folk-rock hit, "Muskrat Love."

Of all the royal protocols and other things Queen Elizabeth was never allowed to do, sitting in the White House listening to a song about two enamored rodents was undoubtedly one of the stranger highlights of the queen's tenure as monarch.