Patrick Duffy Once Called Suzanne Somers His 'Best Friend'

Many of Suzanne Somers' friends and former collaborators are expressing their grief after her passing. One of Somers' "Three's Company" co-stars, Joyce DeWitt, shared a sweet tribute that proved their feud is water under the bridge. Another co-star of Somers — Patrick Duffy from "Step by Step" — expressed his own grief at the loss, two years after saying he and Somers were close from the very beginning of their professional relationship.

In 2021, Duffy was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight as part of their "Iconic Leading Men of '90s TV" series. Referencing another co-star he was close with, Larry Hagman from "Dallas," Duffy said, "Suzanne became my Larry. Best friends first day."

He also complimented Somers' comedic talents and called her "a mentor." Duffy continued to say, "And then we found our footing and it was, again, the best job I ever had." He also raved about Somers' writing abilities and how wonderful of a friend she was, declaring that she was always there to help and support if he needed it.