How Fergie's Fame Contributed To The Downfall Of Her Marriage To Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel and Stacy Ann "Fergie" Ferguson were definitely one of the "it" couples from the early 2000s. The former frontwoman for the "Black Eyed Peas" still maintains a worldwide fanbase, and the "All My Children" alum has become a familiar face onscreen. On the surface, the pop diva and actor don't appear to be a likely couple — Fergie's persona is a glam go-getter and Duhamel has a very laid-back vibe about him — yet romance sparked between them. Fergie and Duhamel tied the knot in 2009.
Their marriage seemed perfectly happy, but it wasn't meant to last. In September 2017, Fergie and Duhamel announced they were separating. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement released to People. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
Since then, fans have wondered what really caused Fergie and Duhamel's divorce, as the released statement didn't dig into details. But now, years later, we finally have our answer. Duhamel revealed that being married to a famous music artist left him longing for a simpler life, and that's what veered him towards divorce.
Duhamel felt like he 'didn't fit in'
The glitz and fanfare that comes with being a celebrity might sound like a dream to some, but for Josh Duhamel, the lifestyle quickly lost its charm. While Fergie took to it like a bee to a flower, Duhamel felt "uncomfortable."
During an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Duhamel admitted that the "Glamorous" life with Fergie just wasn't the right fit for him. After being under the spotlight for so long, he began to crave normalcy. "I don't think I ever really got comfortable with all of it," he told Bensinger. "I just missed the simplicity of who I really am, you know?" Duhamel, a self-professed "Doomsday prepper," stated he feels more at home in the wilderness working on his North Dakotan cabin in the woods than on a stuffy red carpet.
The "Transformers" actor went on to express relief that he didn't lose himself to stardom. "If I'm there and I get caught up in that world, you start to lose track of who you are," he said. "And I don't think I've ever done that, thankfully, but there've been moments where I could have gone off the grid, for sure." He added, "Hollywood, L.A., and that whole lifestyle can suck the soul out of you, if you're not careful."
His new life has brought him back to his roots
Josh Duhamel and Fergie may have decided to end things, but that doesn't mean they're no longer friends. "There wasn't anything wrong with [our relationship]," Duhamel clarified in his interview with Graham Bensinger. "We had a great time. But I think we just kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests." The ex-couple is a great example of how two people can continue to coexist after divorcing. The two remain on good terms and peacefully co-parent their son, Axl.
Since the divorce, Duhamel has gone on a journey of self-discovery. In 2022, he married pageant queen Audra Mari. He's attributed much of his newfound happiness to her. Mari was all for Duhamel's move back to North Dakota, and the two have begun a new life there together. "That's why Audra's so great for me," Duhamel noted with a smile. "We're both hardcore North Dakotans. We both love lake life."