How Fergie's Fame Contributed To The Downfall Of Her Marriage To Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel and Stacy Ann "Fergie" Ferguson were definitely one of the "it" couples from the early 2000s. The former frontwoman for the "Black Eyed Peas" still maintains a worldwide fanbase, and the "All My Children" alum has become a familiar face onscreen. On the surface, the pop diva and actor don't appear to be a likely couple — Fergie's persona is a glam go-getter and Duhamel has a very laid-back vibe about him — yet romance sparked between them. Fergie and Duhamel tied the knot in 2009.

Their marriage seemed perfectly happy, but it wasn't meant to last. In September 2017, Fergie and Duhamel announced they were separating. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement released to People. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Since then, fans have wondered what really caused Fergie and Duhamel's divorce, as the released statement didn't dig into details. But now, years later, we finally have our answer. Duhamel revealed that being married to a famous music artist left him longing for a simpler life, and that's what veered him towards divorce.