Christie Brinkley's Daughter Sailor's Move To Australia Got Off To A Rough Start

Regardless of how old you are, moving to a new place can be quite a daunting experience. As a model, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the youngest daughter of Christie Brinkley and ex-husband Peter Cook, isn't a stranger to traveling. But when she decided to take the plunge and move to a foreign country full-time in 2019, it wasn't as smooth of a transition as she hoped. Christie revealed to Extra that she received an alarming phone call from Sailor not long after her move.

"'Mom, Mom, there's two guys in my door, one is shirtless with a ski mask over his head and they're banging on the neighbor's door!'" the "National Lampoon's Vacation" star recalled Sailor saying. We can't imagine how panic-inducing it must have been for the mom of three, but she talked her daughter through it. Then, she advised Sailor to find a new, less dangerous residence, which she reportedly did.

However, the aspiring model's troubles Down Under didn't end there. Christie divulged that the second phone call from Sailor was nearly as concerning as the first, "She got the flu, and I was like, 'We are off to a bumpy start.'" Fortunately, Christie Brinkley noted that daughter Sailor eventually found her feet in her new Australian life.