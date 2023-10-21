Where Shania Twain Stands With Ex-Husband Robert Lange Years After Their Bitter Divorce

In the 1990s, the hottest press around country-pop star Shania Twain involved her navel, leopard-clad music videos, and soaring musical career. But in the late 2000s, the focus abruptly shifted to Twain's love life as she began her messy, dramatic, and highly publicized separation from her long-time husband and producer Robert "Mutt" Lange in 2008.

Per CBS News, Twain and Lange's divorce was finalized in 2010 and was caused by an affair between the music producer and Twain's secretary and close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. In the 2022 Netflix documentary "Not Just A Girl," Twain said the affair was devastating. "It was like a death," the singer recalled. "It was a permanent end to so many facets of my life. It took a long time to be ready to write and record again" (via Grazia Magazine).

Similarly, Twain's acceptance and forgiveness of Lange didn't occur overnight. While on an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Twain revealed that she and Lange only communicate when it pertains to their one son, Eja.