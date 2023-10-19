Signs Maria Shriver & Arnold Schwarzenegger's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

After tying the knot in 1986, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger became one of Hollywood's most respected couples. Schwarzenegger was an iconic action-film star and Shriver was a respected journalist. In the 2000s, they would shockingly shift from being a Hollywood couple to a power couple in the world of politics. What surprised many was that the political aspirations didn't come from Shriver, who has ties to the Kennedys –– instead, it was Schwarzenegger who wanted to jump from action movies into the role of governor of California.

Schwarzenegger's jump into politics made him a bigger star, but it put his marriage under the microscope. Over the years, there have many headlines about Schwarzenegger's behavior and many eyebrow-raising details about their marriage. Throughout their marriage, Shriver did her part to help clean up many of his controversies with her political savviness (some even credited her for his campaign success), but in 2011, when news of his affair and love child with their housekeeper broke, it was one mess that Shriver wouldn't stay around to clean up. No one expected their marriage to end in a shocking scandal, but many saw signs of trouble brewing behind the scenes. Let's take a look at a few of the red flags that popped up over the years.