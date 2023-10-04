Arnold Schwarzenegger Would've Never Become Governor Without Maria Shriver

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger, aka "The Terminator," has been one of the most famous names in Hollywood for decades thanks to his high-profile career as an action star and bodybuilder. Despite the tragic details of Schwarzenegger's childhood, he's had a record of winning from an early age. The Austrian native became "Mr. Universe" at 20 and went on to win "Mr. Olympia" seven times. However, it came as a shock when the "Last Action Hero" star contested for the governorship seat in the most populous state in America and won.

Schwarzenegger beat out 134 candidates on the ballot to replace his predecessor, Gray Davis, in 2003. This intrigued Americans, prompting a nationwide curiosity about how the inexperienced politician became the 38th Governor of California. We know that he definitely didn't force the votes by charging in all guns blazing or beating the other candidates to a pulp with his huge muscles. So, what was Schwarzenegger's secret?

In a Google + Hangout with Shira Lazar, back in 2012, the retired bodybuilder revealed that the secret to his success in all avenues of his career, including politics, was down to the support of the people around him, per ET. In fact, Schwarzenegger especially valued his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, as the key to his political success.