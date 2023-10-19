Donald Trump Was Totally Surprised When He Found Out Melania Was Pregnant With Barron

To his fans, Donald Trump is the greatest president of all time. To his detractors, he's the worst by a long shot. And to a handful of very special people, he's simply "Dad." The former POTUS has five children by his three wives. Donald's first union, to Ivana Trump, produced his name-sake son Donald Trump Jr., as well as daughter Ivana "Ivanka" Trump, and their brother, Eric Trump. His second wife, Marla Maples, is the mother of Donald's second daughter, Tiffany Trump.

The four eldest Trump children are all well into adulthood at this stage, married with children of their own. While Donald has a way to go to beat the sheer number of Duggar family grandchildren, his current total of 10 grandkids is still pretty impressive. Then there's the final offspring: Barron Trump, born to Donald and his current wife, Melania Trump. Only 11 when his father took office, Barron was the first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy, Jr., in 1960.

The sons of Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, and both Bushes, on the other hand, were all adults by their fathers' inauguration. To many, it was surprising to see a middle-schooler accompanying a presidential dad who was a bit older than the norm. But it was Donald himself who had gotten the biggest shock more than a decade earlier when Melania revealed she was pregnant.