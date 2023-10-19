Barack Obama's Sweetest Father-Daughter Moments With Sasha And Malia

From the moment Former President Barack Obama set foot into office, he made it clear that his daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, would remain a top priority. To help their daughters gain a sense of normalcy in their unique situation, Barack and Michelle Obama restricted housekeeping use, assigned chores, and encouraged them to put their education first. Meanwhile, Barack continued to act like a typical dad. While delivering the turkey pardon speech in 2015, Barack said, "Time flies, even if turkeys don't," and proudly looked over to Sasha to see how the joke landed (she burst out laughing).

Malia's birthday lands on the 4th of July and, in 2016, her father took a moment out of his remarks to sing "Happy Birthday" to his daughter publicly. That same year, Barack busted out his best dad dance moves to dance to "Hotline Bling" with Usher. Like every father, Barack couldn't help but tease his daughters for always having their heads in their phones, so he performed a hilarious impression of them during an official speech.

But all dad jokes aside, the former president is incredibly proud of his daughters. In his 2017 farewell speech, Barack gushed, "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart, beautiful, and more importantly, you are kind, thoughtful, and full of passion." He continued, "Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad," (via PBS News Hour). Barack's love for his daughters has always shone brightly and created some incredibly sweet moments over the years.