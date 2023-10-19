5 The Bold And The Beautiful Recasts Who Made The Role Their Own

Every so often, for whatever reason, a character on a soap opera undergoes a dramatic change. However, instead of permanently killing the character off or writing them out of town, shows like "The Bold and the Beautiful" place another actor into the role instead. Recasting is an essential part of what helps a juggernaut operation like a soap opera remain on the air for decades. Soaps typically air five days a week and some actors, understandably, thereby find themselves unavailable for the high-pressure demands of the genre, which can lead to a new face being required.

"Bold" is an interesting example because unlike any of its counterparts, they still have two actors remaining in their original roles. Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook have played Brooke Logan and Eric Forrester since the debut of the series in 1987. However, despite several original characters remaining on the canvas, they have completely different actors steering their ships. Famous roles like Ridge Forrester and Katie Logan are as relevant now as they were in the beginning, but the way they're played or the directions they've been taken in have changed.

Viewer reaction is key to a successful recast. If the fans aren't supportive of a significant change, they aren't afraid to voice those grievances on social media, so in order for an actor to make a role their own, all of the necessary pieces have to fall into place.