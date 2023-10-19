Jimmy Carter's Grandson Gave Insight Into The Former President's Friendship With Joe Biden

Former President Jimmy Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, was moved to hospice care in February 2023, and Rosalynn Carter, his wife of over 75 years, was diagnosed with dementia in May 2023. But the two are still as in love as ever and living together in their home in Plains, Georgia — they've lived there together ever since the 1960s, other than their four years in the White House.

Carter being put on hospice care means doing whatever is possible to maintain his quality of life at the end of his life, and he and those around him seem aware that the end is likely coming soon. He's got funeral and burial plans figured out; he'll be buried near his home in Georgia,and President Joe Biden has reportedly been asked to deliver the eulogy.

It's more than just the fact that Biden is likely to be the president when Carter dies that he'll be delivering the eulogy. The two men have a friendship that goes back decades. Jason Carter — one of Jimmy's many grandchildren — told USA Today that he thinks the secret to their enduring relationship comes down to their similarities as being more than just politicians, saying, "Their ability to stay grounded in who they are, despite all of the things that they've done in their life, is remarkable."