Britney Spears Once Got In Major Trouble For Partying With Lindsay Lohan And Paris Hilton

There are few pop stars whose personal lives have created as much of a stir as Britney Spears'. Throughout the 2000s, the "Toxic" singer was mercilessly hunted by paparazzi, body-shamed by the tabloids, and witnessed her personal life becoming increasingly public against her will. Eventually, these tragic situations took a toll on her and worsened Britney's mental health issues. She had several public breakdowns and, in 2008, the Los Angeles County Superior Court put the pop star under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, at his request.

Though the arrangement was initially a temporary measure, it was eventually extended indefinitely. Per the terms of the restrictive agreement, Jamie not only controlled his daughter's personal life but also made financial decisions on her behalf. In 2020, Britney finally decided she'd had enough and went public with her conservatorship battle. After a year-long legal fight, the L.A. County Superior Court finally ended her conservatorship in November 2021. Since then, Britney has been freely, and often quite bluntly, speaking her mind on social media.

In one post, Britney claimed that the conservatorship was actually her mother, Lynne Spears', idea. The "Circus" singer also released a now-deleted audio message, where she shared, "The whole thing that made [the #FreeBritney movement] really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren't doing anything," (via Variety). Britney also revealed how a night out with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton spelled disaster for her when Lynne reacted violently to it.