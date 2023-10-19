What To Know About Days Of Our Lives' New Tate, Jamie Martin Mann

There's a fresh face in Salem on "Days of Our Lives," and it belongs to Tate Black, now portrayed by soap opera newcomer Jamie Martin Mann. The actor made his first appearance on the October 9 episode, returning to town after being expelled from his school in California for damaging school property. Tate has been causing trouble for his parents, Theresa Donovan (Emily O'Brien) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), by throwing a fit about having to get a job to pay back the money he owes to his old school and pursuing a romance with Nicole Walker's (Arianne Zucker) daughter, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis).

Tate's portrayer, Jamie Martin Mann, grew up in Westport, Connecticut, and started his career in the entertainment industry as a dancer. Mann attended the Alvin Ailey Athletic Boys Dance Program and the School of American Ballet, earning recognition for his talent at a young age. As he grew up, Mann pursued a career in musical theater, attending the University of Michigan for a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree. Now, he's entered the world of soaps, opening up a whole new world of possibilities for the up-and-coming actor.