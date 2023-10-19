Why David Beckham Skipped The Birth Of His Son Cruz

Victoria and David Beckham share a long marriage and four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The couple became parents at a young age, 24 and 23, respectively, which David particularly appreciated since he enjoyed watching his children grow during his iconic career in pro soccer.

However, just as David was about to become a father of three, a work assignment created a major conflict between his professional and parental responsibilities. In 2005, the Beckhams were living in Spain, and David was mid-way through a four-year contract with Real Madrid. Although Cruz was expected in March, Victoria's doctors scheduled her for a cesarean section in late February. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl was on bed rest and excited about the prospect of meeting her new baby. Then, to her dismay, David informed her that he had already committed to a photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

Victoria was flabbergasted at the news. She went ahead with the scheduled surgery, and during her time at the hospital, someone showed her a front-page photo of her husband in between the two stunning singers. To add to her ire, the picture was captioned, "What will Posh say?" In the Netflix docuseries "Beckham," Victoria recalled her mindset at the time, saying, "Let me tell you want Posh would say. Posh was p***ed off." Ultimately, David did make it to the hospital to meet his third son and introduce his older kids to their new baby brother, although it's not clear when he arrived.