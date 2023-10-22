Why Katie Holmes Tapped Daughter Suri For Projects She Directed

From their matching signature smiles to their heartwarmingly close relationship, actress Katie Holmes and her only daughter, Suri Cruise, take the phrase "like mother, like daughter" to a whole new level. But this dynamic duo isn't just family — they're also professional collaborators who have worked together on more than one of Holmes' directorial projects.

According to Holmes, the decision to work with her daughter isn't a byproduct of the "nepotism baby" trend, as some might suggest. For the "Dawson's Creek" alum, it's about finding the appropriate talent, and Suri happens to have it. While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Holmes explained her choice to work with her young daughter on their first collaboration, the 2022 film "Alone Together."

"I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said. "She's very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want, and then go do your thing.'"