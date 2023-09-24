Why Suri Cruise Was Never The Same After Parents' Divorce
When Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes called it quits in 2012, the tabloid frenzy was all-consuming. Everyone had their popcorn out, eagerly consuming the juicy tidbits. But for Suri Cruise, this wasn't just the stuff of headlines; it was her life. Divorces can be messy, often pulling parents to opposite ends with the child caught in the middle. And while Cruise and Holmes might have finalized things quickly in just 11 days, the ripple effects on their daughter Suri were anything but fleeting.
Let's spill some tea: Cruise's relationship with Suri? Not what you'd call father-daughter goals. The reasons behind this remain speculative, but the visible absence is undeniable. During his $50 million suit against Bauer Media, Cruise admitted to not seeing Suri, then just seven, for over 100 days (via People). He justified his absence with his busy schedule but added, somewhat unsettlingly, that he would have made time "if she had asked." It's a heartbreaking sentiment for a child, suggesting that she should initiate efforts to connect with her father
In 2016, In Touch Weekly had some more jaw-dropping details: Cruise hadn't spoken to or set eyes on Suri for an astonishing two and a half years. In 2023, public sightings of them together have become a distant memory. Their last recorded appearance together was 11 years ago. Suri's now 17, and while Tom seems pretty chill about sending checks without being an actual father, it's painfully clear how the split reshaped Suri's world.
Did Holmes and Cruise's divorce change Suri for the better?
While Tom Cruise's relationship with his daughter Suri might be colder than ice, that chilly vibe isn't extended to his other two children, Connor and Isabella. Interestingly, both of them are staunch members of Scientology — Suri, on the other hand, is not. It's no secret that Cruise's commitment to Scientology played a massive role in his split with Katie Holmes. During questioning in his defamation case against Bauer Media, Cruise admitted as much: Holmes previously stated that she divorced him to shield Suri from Scientology's clutches (via People).
Now, let's connect some dots. Scientology has been under the spotlight, and not always for the best reasons. Critics have slammed it left, right, and center, with The Irish Times, along with many other outlets and public figures, boldly tagging it as a cult due to its alleged manipulative control methods. So, by being absent, did Cruise inadvertently gift Suri a Scientology-free life?
Whatever the case, Suri is carving out her path instead of basking in the limelight of her mother and father's fame. News Station reports that she has a scholarship in the works, a part-time job on the side, and takes Uber rides instead of using chauffeurs — it's not the typical "nepo baby" playbook. Katie has been vocal about protecting her "visible" child, and the results are there to see: Suri's growing up grounded, independent, and thriving.
Suri Cruise is a lot closer to her mother
Suri Cruise has undoubtedly grown to become Katie Holme's mini-me. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Holmes gushed about Suri's talent, looking like a proud mum. They've worked on at least two projects, including "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects."And if that isn't bond-strengthening enough, a heartfelt essay by Holmes for Vogue Australia spilled the beans about their quiet moments, highlighting their bond over sewing, painting, and writing.
Mother and daughter have also bonded over fashion. They have been spotted wearing matching outfits and looking absolutely cute, so it's little wonder that rumors say she plans to study fashion in college. We're glad about this close relationship with her mother because what we know about Suri Cruise's relationship with her older siblings is disheartening.
But here's some food for thought: Could Suri and Katie have bonded over the pain of losing someone they once thought would never leave? Either way, Suri seems determined to soar high. True, we don't get to pick our family, but we can influence our paths in life. And she seems to be doing just that. For Tom, it may not be too late. Most daughters are open to forgiving their erring dads, and Suri, particularly, seems to have a heart of gold.