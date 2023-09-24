Why Suri Cruise Was Never The Same After Parents' Divorce

When Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes called it quits in 2012, the tabloid frenzy was all-consuming. Everyone had their popcorn out, eagerly consuming the juicy tidbits. But for Suri Cruise, this wasn't just the stuff of headlines; it was her life. Divorces can be messy, often pulling parents to opposite ends with the child caught in the middle. And while Cruise and Holmes might have finalized things quickly in just 11 days, the ripple effects on their daughter Suri were anything but fleeting.

Let's spill some tea: Cruise's relationship with Suri? Not what you'd call father-daughter goals. The reasons behind this remain speculative, but the visible absence is undeniable. During his $50 million suit against Bauer Media, Cruise admitted to not seeing Suri, then just seven, for over 100 days (via People). He justified his absence with his busy schedule but added, somewhat unsettlingly, that he would have made time "if she had asked." It's a heartbreaking sentiment for a child, suggesting that she should initiate efforts to connect with her father

In 2016, In Touch Weekly had some more jaw-dropping details: Cruise hadn't spoken to or set eyes on Suri for an astonishing two and a half years. In 2023, public sightings of them together have become a distant memory. Their last recorded appearance together was 11 years ago. Suri's now 17, and while Tom seems pretty chill about sending checks without being an actual father, it's painfully clear how the split reshaped Suri's world.