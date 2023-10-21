Why We May Not Be Seeing More Episodes Of When Hope Calls On Hallmark

The "When Calls the Heart" spinoff, "When Hope Calls," aired Season 1 on Hallmark and two Christmas specials on the GAC Family network. However, despite being picked up for a second season, "When Hope Calls" is likely not coming back anytime soon.

"It's a show that keeps popping by to say 'Hi,' but you never know," leading actor Morgan Kohan told Hello! about "When Hope Calls." She continued, "I think it's a really beautiful world and I'm so happy for my time in it. I think maybe, at a point, I would [return to the show] but I'm really excited with where my career is taking me now."

As sad as this news is for "Hearties" who also enjoyed "When Hope Calls," the reason is a positive one: Kohan has a new gig. She stars in "Sullivan's Crossing," a new show that first aired on CTV and has now come to the CW. Like "When Calls the Heart" and "When Hope Calls," this show is based on a series of books, and the author of the "Sullivan's Crossing" books inspired another uber-popular show based on some of her other work.