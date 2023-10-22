The Real Meaning Behind Tate McRae's Greedy

Canadian singer Tate McRae's single "Greedy" has over 155 million streams on Spotify as of October 2023 following its September 15, 2023 release. The singer and dancer wrote the song stemming from a chance encounter in a bar, but it ended up being much more.

McRae gave more context in a "Behind the Song" video on TikTok. She named her cowriters — Ryan Tedder, Amy Allen, and Jasper Harris — and explained how she told them she wanted to write a danceable song due to her past as a competitive dancer. (Her dance ability is no joke, and what you may not know about McRae is that she scored third place on her season of "So You Think You Can Dance" as a teenager.)

Once they got the pop-forward music for the song started, McRae told her collaborators a story about a man in a bar telling her, "You're so mysterious." That sparked a back-and-forth among the songwriters. "We're like, 'Okay, and then he says this, and then I say this. And then blah, blah, blah,'" McRae said about how they envisioned a man who was desperate for the singer's attention. "And we start painting this story."

McRae expressed joy at how well the song was received, and any hesitancy she had at first was unwarranted — "Greedy" made it to the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart.