What We Know About RHONY Star Ubah Hassan's Hush-Hush Relationship

With Ubah Hassan remaining so tightlipped about her romantic life, it comes as a surprise that she is open to filming alongside her partner. In fact, Hassan has introduced the "Housewives" to her unknown lover, even though she wasn't pleased with the way each learned about him. Andy Cohen has also met the lucky guy and seems fond of him, another sign that he may appear in the series. When asked forthrightly if he would be a part of her storyline next season during the October 8, 2023 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Hassan replied, "That's a question we're going to have to ask him."

If Hassan's guy does agree to appear on film, it would undoubtedly pull viewers in, especially considering that not much is known about the men of her past. In 2014, she was rumored to be dating music executive Jason Flom, though neither has ever confirmed nor denied this. The founder of Ubah Hot has primarily concentrated on exhibiting her fun-loving nature and professional accomplishments. Yet, she has opened up about her mother's passing, which is still painful for the fashionista. Therefore, seeing Hassan navigate her relationship would reveal another vulnerable side of the businesswoman. Nevertheless, whatever she chooses to display for the Bravo cameras will only further solidify her position as a fan favorite.